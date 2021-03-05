College Station police say missing 3 year old found in Oklahoma after mother’s debit card used

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the child who was the subject of an Amber Alert today has been found.
Adeline Paige Welch, 3, was last seen on March 3 around 10:30 p.m., in College Station. She was found in Oklahoma Thursday night. College Station police say she is being evaluated by doctors to be sure she is safe. Her mother, who does not have full custody of her, left behind the child’s medicine and medical equipment she needs daily.
Police say the child’s mother, Maranda Nicole Nichols, 30, was last seen with Adeline Wednesday night. She was in Oklahoma with the child. Sources tell our sister station KBTX that Nichols and Adeline were found after the two made a stop in or near Weatherford, OK, and tried to use a credit card. It was declined.
College Station police say their last possible known location was in the Dallas Fort Worth area early Thursday morning.
Nichols does not have full legal custody of Adeline. The toddler suffers from medical conditions that place her in immediate danger of death or serious bodily injury. Police found the life sustaining medical equipment and medication she requires at the residence in the 1500 block of Holleman.
Adeline is 3′ and 26 lbs.
Nichols is 5′ 110 lbs, has green eyes and is bald or wearing an unknown color wig.
Anyone who might be able to assist in this effort is asked to contact the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
