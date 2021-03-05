Downtown WF Farmers Market hosting blood drive Saturday

By KAUZ Team | March 5, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 2:44 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market will be hosting a blood drive on Saturday.

Texas Blood Institute officials will be taking donations via appointments from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment, call or text (940) 235-9016.

If you have recovered from COVID-19, TBI officials say you may be able to donate convalescent plasma at this drive. If you are interested, email coviddonor@obi.org to make a plasma donation appointment.

Donors will also receive a Rise Up and Give T-shirt while supplies last. All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to help identify potential convalescent plasma donors.

The Farmers Market is located at 713 Ohio Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301-6515.

