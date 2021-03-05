Little Mama is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Paige Morgan with the City of Wichita Falls Animal Services joined Brian Shrull during our newscast at noon to talk about pet adoption.
They were joined by a dog named Little Mama who is in need of a forever home.
Little Mama is about 6-7 years old and loves attention. She’s also great with other dogs and cats.
The Animal Services Center is located at 1207 Hatton Road and they’re currently open by appointment only.
The adoption fee for dogs is $40. To make an appointment, call (940) 761-8894.
To see animals brought into the Animal Services Center, click here.
