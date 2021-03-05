MSU approves vaccination site

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University has been approved as Wichita Falls’ newest COVID-19 vaccination site.
The Wichitan reported MSU is accepting a waitlist for qualifying 1A and 1B groups to aid in vaccination efforts. The university was approved by the Texas Department of State Health Services and once vaccines are available, the school said people on the waitlist will be notified.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a vaccination provider means enrolling and agreeing to ever-changing recommendations, requirements and guidance by lawmakers and the CDC. Providers also have to report data including daily inventory of vaccines and injections.
Some people are reportedly listed on five waitlists in Wichita County due to a duality between low-numbered vaccines given to the county and the high numbers of people on waitlists.
This situation is quickly evolving and updated information will be provided as it becomes available on the DSHS and Wichita Falls websites.
