1 new death, 2 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 related death and two new cases on Friday. There were also 26 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,634 cases in Wichita County, with 137 of them still being active.
124 patients are currently recovering at home while 13 are in the hospital. There are currently five patients in critical condition.
There have been 322 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,175 recoveries and 75,416 negative tests in Wichita County.
10 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 19,228
- Second dose - 13,767
The Health District has one death to report: Case 13,894 (40 - 49). There are 2 new cases, 13 hospitalizations, and 26 recoveries to report.
Totals for the week ending March 5 are as follows:
Total new cases - 68
Average Positivity Rate - 5%
Case Type
Contact = 5 cases
Close Contact = 11 cases
Community Spread = 30 cases
Under Investigation = 22 cases
Travel = 0 cases
Ages
0 – 5 = 0 cases
6 – 10 = 2 cases
11 – 19 = 7 cases
20 – 29 = 13 cases
30 – 39 = 12 cases
40 – 49 = 10 cases
50 – 59 = 13 cases
60 – 69 = 6 cases
70 – 79 = 3 cases
80+ = 2 cases
Total Hospitalizations = 13
Stable = 8
Critical = 5
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Stable - 1
Critical - 2
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 3
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 3
80+
No hospitalizations
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.