Rain chances return toward the end of the 7-day forecast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Friday night, we are going to see the wind calm down. Overnight tonight, we will have a low of about 37 with clear skies and calm winds.
This weekend conditions look very mild. Saturday, we will have a high of about 64 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be much calmer and will be out of the south at 10 miles per hour.
Then on Sunday, we will see temperatures continue to climb. The high on Sunday will be about 68, with sunny skies.
Monday, we will have temps rise into the low 70s. Toward the end of the 7-day forecast, we will see rain chances return, as a cold front comes into the area. Rain chances return by as early as Wednesday night.
