WF businesses booming along Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the just the past six months, Starbucks, Chick- Fil-A and HTeaO have opened on southwest parkway, and business owners and the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce think it’s the start of something special.
“We are excited it’s been a long time coming and we are ready to get it open,” said Shelly Collier, Co-owner of HTeaO.
Two of Wichita Falls’ newest businesses sit on Southwest Parkway, which is quickly becoming a hotspot for those looking to expand or set up shop.
“It’s got several elementary schools, we’ve got Rider right here, we’ve got tons of new development going on residentially,” said Mary-Beth Leach, Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Wichita Falls.
Businesses like Chick-fil-A and HTeaO will not only bring in money to the city but jobs too.
“We’ll be able to expand our influence throughout the community to over 200 team members,’ said Leach.
“Whether it’s chain, local, large or small, does not matter if you’re doing construction here. If you’re hiring people, you’re paying sales taxes here and you’re spending money with other companies here. That is a good development and that’s what we want for Wichita Falls,” said Henry Flourshirm, CEO/President of Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Chick-fil-A did open it’s doors on Thursday but HTeaO won’t be open until March 19 and they’re looking to hire 20 team members.
To apply to HTeaO you can visit the store Monday- Friday from 8a.m -5p.m.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.