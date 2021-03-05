City of WF recognized by national publication for reuse water system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The city of Wichita Falls reuse water system is gaining some positive attention.
The city implemented Indirect Potable Reuse and Direct Potable Reuse water systems in response to the historic drought in 2014.
Seven years later, The American Water Works Association, issued a 6-page-spread praising the city for their innovation.
The Denver-based publication illustrated figures, shared data and showcased a photograph of the water system’s design.
City officials said, “The City of Wichita Falls, Texas, made international news in 2014 when its water system became a water reuse pioneer. In response to a historic drought, the city simultaneously planned and implemented direct potable reuse (DPR) and indirect potable reuse (IPR) systems to see it through the drought and respond to future water shortages. Now, the city is a role model for water utilities around the world.”
