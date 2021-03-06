Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Wichita County

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Wichita County next week. (Source: KEYC)
By KAUZ Team | March 5, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 8:42 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Wichita County next week.

The following counties will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines as part of week 13 of vaccine of the state of Texas’ distribution plan:

  • Archer
  • Baylor
  • Childress
  • Jack
  • Montague
  • Wichita
  • Wilbarger
  • Wise
  • Young

Click here to see the full COVID-19 vaccine allotment list for week 13 of distribution.

The only includes first dose vaccines per the Texas Department of State Health and the addresses listed are shipping sites and don’t always reflect the location of the vaccination.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine and without internet access can call 2-1-1 for a referral to a local vaccine provider.

