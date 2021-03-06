Johnson & Johnson vaccine arriving in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Wichita County next week.
The following counties will be receiving more COVID-19 vaccines as part of week 13 of vaccine of the state of Texas’ distribution plan:
- Archer
- Baylor
- Childress
- Jack
- Montague
- Wichita
- Wilbarger
- Wise
- Young
The only includes first dose vaccines per the Texas Department of State Health and the addresses listed are shipping sites and don’t always reflect the location of the vaccination.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine and without internet access can call 2-1-1 for a referral to a local vaccine provider.
