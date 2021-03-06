MSU Texas sees decline in enrollment

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A year later, Midwestern State University is still seeing the impacts of the pandemic.
Enrollment at MSU Texas between the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 semester is down by 3%. That may not seem like a big decline but it’s something that’s a huge concern for everyone on campus.
“Students aren’t jumping back into higher education, they really want to get back employed. They’re more concerned about making a living and feeding their families,“ said Fred Dietz, Vice President of Enrollment Management at MSU Texas.
Between last fall and this spring semester, MSU Texas saw 170 less students walking around on campus.
“There is a little bit of concern that there aren’t as many transfer students in the pipeline and when we’re referencing transfer students, we’re really saying community college,” said Dietz.
University officials say if students are willing to become Mustangs, with the help of federal grants, they should have everything they need to get them across the stage.
“That $2.2 million is really up to the student’s discretion how they want to use it. It can be used for food, medical bills or rent,” said Dietz.
The very same grants have helped students stay in the classrooms in the past.
“That money was a big help last semester because it helped pay for a bulk of my books for my summer classes,” said Samantha Doak, Education Major at MSU Texas.
Faculty is hoping those who meet the requirements will apply and help get enrollment numbers back to where they need to be.
“It’s a good way to show future students that they care about their students now, not even just for me but for others too that money will definitely help them out,” said Doak.
MSU Texas is also offering a state reskilling grant but only for those pursuing certain degrees.
