The struggles of working as a musician during the pandemic

NOCONA, Texas (TNN) - For Nocona-based musician Gerald English, the pandemic didn’t just strip him of his passion for performing for crowds, it also stripped him of his livelihood.
“I was substitute teaching and I was doing music and graphics and all of the sudden the subbing was gone, the schools were down and closed and the music was gone,” said English. “Financially, it was the end of the road right there.”
English turned to graphic design full time as a means to “keep him going” and eventually made his way to Houston for eight months to play whatever gigs he could.
“I think the positive side is people missing live music,” said English. “They missed it for a long time and now they have a greater appreciation for it.”
Now, with Governor Abbott ordering the state to open back up, English says the financial burden is slowly shrinking with more bookings in the area and he can finally get back to doing his passion for a living again.
“Once we’re back to 100% in Texas, hopefully, people are just gonna open the doors wide and let live music back,” said English.
