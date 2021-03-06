Sunshine sticks around into next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This weekend temperatures warm up into the mid 60′s, making for some great weather to spend some time outside. Skies look to be mostly sunny for the next few days. Saturday’s winds will be much calmer than Friday, by Sunday wind speeds start to pick back up. Tonight we will see a low near 40.
Sunday temps climb to the upper 60′s. Next week things warm up to the 70′s!
Toward the end of the week, we will see rain chances return, as a cold front comes into the area. Rain chances return by as early as Wednesday night.
