Texas: Week 13 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

Texas: Week 13 COVID-19 vaccine allocations
UofL Health has decided to allocate some of their doses of COVID-19 vaccine to an outreach program that reaches people in underserved communities. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Mason Brighton | March 6, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 3:45 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released which places in the state will receive COVID-19 vaccines next week.

The full list of vaccine allocations can be found here.

Below are the places in Texoma receiving vaccines:

Archer:

  • Archer Family Clinic
  • DSHS Archer City

Baylor:

  • Seymour Hospital Rural Health Clinic
  • United Pharmacy 573

Childress:

  • Childress Regional Medical Center
  • Fox Rural Health Clinic
  • United Pharmacy 518

Clay:

  • Clay County Memorial Hospital
  • Henrietta Pharmacy

Hardeman:

  • Hardeman County Clinic
  • Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
  • United Pharmacy 514

Haskell:

  • Haskell Memorial Hospital Clinic
  • The Drug Store

Jack:

  • City Drug Store of Jacksboro, Inc.
  • Jack County Medical Clinic

Knox:

  • Knox City Clinic
  • Knox County Hospital

Montague:

  • Faith Community Rural Health Clinic
  • Nocona General Hospital

Throckmorton:

  • Throckmorton Rural Health Clinic

Wichita:

  • United Pharmacy 515
  • Electra Memorial Hospital
  • Iowa Park Clinic
  • Clinics of North Texas
  • Kell West Regional Hospital
  • Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District
  • Myrna C De Asis Md
  • Texoma Cancer Center
  • Trott’s Call Field Drug
  • United Pharmacy 521

Wilbarger:

  • DSHS Vernon
  • Family Pharmacy
  • The Eddick Corporation
  • United Pharmacy 513
  • Wilbarger General Hospital

Wise:

  • Wise Health Clinic
  • Brookshires Pharmacy 005
  • Valu Rite Pharmacy
  • Wise Health Clinics Bridgeport
  • Wise County Surgical and Medical
  • Wise Health Clinics Family And Sports Medicine Decatur
  • Wise Health System
  • Wise Health Community Health Center

Young:

  • Graham Heath Care
  • United Pharmacy 520
  • Lovett-Meredith Rhc/Olney Family Clinic

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.