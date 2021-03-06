Texas: Week 13 COVID-19 vaccine allocations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Department of State Health Services has released which places in the state will receive COVID-19 vaccines next week.
The full list of vaccine allocations can be found here.
Below are the places in Texoma receiving vaccines:
Archer:
- Archer Family Clinic
- DSHS Archer City
Baylor:
- Seymour Hospital Rural Health Clinic
- United Pharmacy 573
Childress:
- Childress Regional Medical Center
- Fox Rural Health Clinic
- United Pharmacy 518
Clay:
- Clay County Memorial Hospital
- Henrietta Pharmacy
Hardeman:
- Hardeman County Clinic
- Hardeman County Memorial Hospital
- United Pharmacy 514
Haskell:
- Haskell Memorial Hospital Clinic
- The Drug Store
Jack:
- City Drug Store of Jacksboro, Inc.
- Jack County Medical Clinic
Knox:
- Knox City Clinic
- Knox County Hospital
Montague:
- Faith Community Rural Health Clinic
- Nocona General Hospital
Throckmorton:
- Throckmorton Rural Health Clinic
Wichita:
- United Pharmacy 515
- Electra Memorial Hospital
- Iowa Park Clinic
- Clinics of North Texas
- Kell West Regional Hospital
- Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District
- Myrna C De Asis Md
- Texoma Cancer Center
- Trott’s Call Field Drug
- United Pharmacy 521
Wilbarger:
- DSHS Vernon
- Family Pharmacy
- The Eddick Corporation
- United Pharmacy 513
- Wilbarger General Hospital
Wise:
- Wise Health Clinic
- Brookshires Pharmacy 005
- Valu Rite Pharmacy
- Wise Health Clinics Bridgeport
- Wise County Surgical and Medical
- Wise Health Clinics Family And Sports Medicine Decatur
- Wise Health System
- Wise Health Community Health Center
Young:
- Graham Heath Care
- United Pharmacy 520
- Lovett-Meredith Rhc/Olney Family Clinic
