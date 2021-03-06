WF business owners feeling encouraged after first 2021 After Hours Artwalk

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For the first time in almost a year businesses in downtown Wichita Falls were able to open their doors and participate in the After Hours Artwalk.
As empty as the streets may look the day after, that night they were packed, and businesses were able to once again get the push they’ve been needing.
“It was encouraging,” one owner said.
“I think it’s wonderful for all those businesses downtown to have that push once a month,” Cheryl Price, the owner of Post Oak BBQ, said.
For already existing businesses like Carrie Gardner’s, Thursday night’s art walk was a chance to bring people to a part of downtown she feels is often ignored.
“I think that that’s going to be a great help to try and show that there’s other businesses than just on Indiana [avenue],” Gardner, the owner of Healthy’s Downtown, said.
She said she and other business owners tried to hold downtown events on their own, but none had quite the impact that she saw Thursday night.
“Having stuff like this that’s fun and energetic and families and all that I think is crucial to us thriving down here,” she said.
“Those small events like that really do get your name out there and get you new customers,” Price said.
While not a downtown-based business, Cheryl Price is in the process of expanding her Burkburnett-based restaurant to Wichita Falls. She said the Art Walk helped her get Post Oak BBQ introduced to a brand new customer base.
“Even today we’ve had so many great feedback on social media and reviews of people that were just out there and never heard of us and came out and tried our food and loved it,” she said.
She said last night even got too busy for her to enjoy it outside of her food truck.
“Honestly the best part for me as a small business owner was seeing all the downtown brick and mortar places. I mean we tried to go eat when we were done and they were all packed,” Price said.
“It was a great first effort,” Gardner added, “it sure was.”
