WFHS choir teacher indicted for improper relationship with a student

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls High School choir teacher has been indicted for a suspected improper relationship between an educator and student.
A Texas Rangers investigation first led to Christopher Jarvis’ arrest in September of 2020. The investigation first started on Aug. 27 and law enforcement interviewed a a former female student of Wichita Falls High School.
The student reportedly began a romantic relationship with Jarvis in 2017 and says they would engage in sexual intercourse in a closet in the choir room.
She told investigators the closet they used contained old choir robes that Jarvis would allegedly use to clean himself with following intercourse.
A search conducted in the choir room closet resulted in five robes being seized by the Texas Rangers.
The Texas Rangers report that each robe taken has a stain found by alternate light sources used to detect biological fluids, including semen.
Jarvis was arrested for an improper relationship with a student and was being held on a $10,000 bond set by a judge, but has since bonded out.
WFISD RELEASES STATEMENT
Wichita Falls ISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt has released the following statement regarding WFHS choir director Chris Jarvis:
Wichita Falls ISD was made aware of an investigation by the Texas Rangers into Wichita Falls High School choir director, Chris Jarvis, last week. However, the district did not receive details of the investigation at that time. Mr. Jarvis was immediately put on administrative leave pending the investigation. I became aware of Mr. Jarvis’ arrest and the charges against him at the same time everyone else did today. The Texas Rangers have now allowed us to proceed with an internal investigation. Mr. Jarvis will remain on administrative leave until we are able to obtain information and complete the investigation.
