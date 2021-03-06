WFHS choir teacher indicted for improper relationship with a student

Wichita Falls ISD was made aware of an investigation by the Texas Rangers into Wichita Falls High School choir director, Chris Jarvis, last week. However, the district did not receive details of the investigation at that time. Mr. Jarvis was immediately put on administrative leave pending the investigation. I became aware of Mr. Jarvis’ arrest and the charges against him at the same time everyone else did today. The Texas Rangers have now allowed us to proceed with an internal investigation. Mr. Jarvis will remain on administrative leave until we are able to obtain information and complete the investigation.