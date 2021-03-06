Xpress Half Marathon is raising money for local organizations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Runners and walkers of all experience are less than 24 hours away from the 9th Xpress Half Marathon.
The Xpress Half Marathon starts at Memorial Stadium for the three distances. There’s a 5K, 12K, and half marathon.
Kati Welch who has run in this event before says she has lots of reasons to run.
“I love that it supports the community. I love that it supports the pets and my mom’s birthday is actually March 9 so it’s always right around my mom’s birthday so I can do it in honor of her too,” said Kati Welch, who is running the half marathon this year.
Those who register to race are helping P.E.T.S. Underdog Express and Communities in Schools.
“All my granddogs are shelter dogs and so they’ve all received some kind of service or been to P.E.T.S.,” said Shelly Starr, a runner.
Kelsey Bruce is new to Wichita Falls and looking to break the women’s and men’s record for the half marathon.
“I’m excited to be a part of it. I’m excited to do this race with people from here and experience it with them,” said Kelsey Bruce, who is a two-time Olympic trials qualifier and the Cross Country coach at Midwestern State University.
Melissa Whitmer, owner of CRUSH NTX Fitness, has ran in each of the courses with her favorite being the 12K. Whitmer will run the 12K course Saturday.
“It’s even great to bring kids. There’s a lot to do out there. It’s an awesome, fun event that really benefits our community,” said Whitmer.
