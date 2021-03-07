MSU football is officially back with a home game Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A crowd of fans showed up to Midwestern State University’s official spring opener after waiting over a year to see the team play.
“Midwestern is a great college. It means a lot to this community and a lot to people all around Texas. And it’s awesome to see them back into action,” said Scott Ponder, a MSU Indian alumnus.
With the return of football after a cancelled season due to the pandemic, groups of family and friends tailgated for the game at Memorial Stadium.
“I really like the fact that we’re able to get back to what we used to do like, just normally, obviously with some restrictions,” said Angela Walters, a MSU student.
Ponder and Floyd Moore attended MSU before the mascot change from Indians to Mustangs, but are supporting the university.
“You can be proud to be an Indian but you can also be proud of your university to where they’ve gone today even though they’re a Mustang,” said Floyd Moore, a MSU Indian alumnus.
With a sport event to go to, some people are feeling the return to a kind of normalcy.
“It’s not like it used to be but it’s fun to just kind of hangout and get in the spirit for the game,” said Hannah Ponder, a MSU student.
Walters shares that excitement as well as another emotion.
“It just feels like nostalgic. I almost feel like I’m an alumni coming for like a homecoming game but I’m still a junior and I still have a year left,” said Walters.
MSU won the game 45-34 against Texas A&M Kingsville.
MSU’s next game is scheduled for March 20 at Tarleton State.
