Victim identified in possible shooting outside Old Jacksboro Hwy. convenience store

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE 8:40 P.M.: The victim in a possible Saturday shooting outside an Old Jacksboro Hwy. convenience store has been identified.
Wichita Falls police identified the victim as Bobby Joe Fernandez.
Officers were called to the convenience store on Old Jacksboro Highway and 32nd Street around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call.
Fernandez was reportedly found on scene with a neck injury. Police say he died on scene and described him as having an apparent gunshot wound.
Wichita Falls police are treating this crime as a homicide case and Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48.
You can report any tips to Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888 or if you are calling long distance, call 1-800-322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or visit their website by clicking here.
As a reminder, you never have to give your name and if your tip leads to an arrest it could earn you a cash reward.
ORIGINAL STORY
One person is dead in a possible shooting that happened near Old Jacksboro Highway and 32nd Street. A heavy police presence is on scene at this time.
Wichita Falls police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon high priority call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
We have crews on scene collecting more information.
This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
