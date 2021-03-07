Temps warm up even more next week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clear skies and temperatures in the upper 60′s. That is what Sunday looks like for Texoma. We will have a decent breeze out of the South that can gust up to about 24mph. Tonight out low gets down to the low 40′s.
Tomorrow we look to have mostly sunny skies, a high in the mid to low 70′s. Winds begin to pick back up and stay breezy into the better part of next week. By Wednesday out high will be near 80.
Thursday into the weekend we see rain chances return.
