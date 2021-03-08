Graham Chamber of Commerce hosting quarterly luncheon on Tuesday

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The Graham Chamber of Commerce first quarterly luncheon is Tuesday at the North Central Texas College.
There are seats available for the quarterly meal, catered by Wildcatter Steakhouse on Tuesday, March 9, according to the chamber.
Brandon Anderson, Graham City Manager will update guests on the state of the city and sponsor, Shana Wolf from Weatherbee Real Estate, will update citizens about Graham’s current real estate market.
The luncheon begins at 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and organizers with the city said, " You do not want to miss this!”
The price is $15 for members and $25 for non-members or $120 for a table of six. The luncheon is located at 928 Cherry Street.
To register, click here or call the Graham Chamber Office at (940) 549-3355.
