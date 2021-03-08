Man arrested for exposure at HS softball game

Man arrested for exposure at HS softball game
Zerias Ivory arrested for indecent exposure on Saturday. (Source: Wichita County Inmate Roster)
By KAUZ Team | March 8, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST - Updated March 8 at 2:56 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man was arrested for exposing himself at the WF Softball Complex on Saturday.

Zerias Ivory was reportedly found watching a girl’s high school softball game at 1702 Sheppard Access road and exposing himself.

Wichita Falls Police said around 9:30 a.m., Ivory had his pants down and held a 40 ounce container of beer as well as a glass pipe. After detaining him, authorities said a clear baggie was found in his possession containing methamphetamine.

Ivory was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and indecent exposure.

His total bail for both charges is $6,000. He was also cited a $470 fine for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.