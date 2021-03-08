MSU Texas to continue requiring masks on campus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - *From MSU Texas President Dr. Suzanne Shipley*
Last week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced updated health protocols to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including lifting the statewide mask mandate.
We are encouraged as active cases have declined on our campus and in our local community, and the vaccine is being more widely distributed. After thoughtful consideration with our leadership team, we remain committed to stay the course with our health and safety protocol. We will continue requiring the wearing of face coverings, practicing social distancing, and maintaining reduced occupancy limits. As I stated last week, your health and safety is our top priority.
In a year marked by disruptions, we want to provide our Mustangs family with the best opportunity to finish the semester strong. Our ability to meet face to face, expand student activities this spring, and provide our student-athletes with an opportunity to showcase their talents are direct results of your dedication in following our health and safety measures.
We are all anxious to return to the vibrant experiences and normal operations of our campus. Our actions today are helping to bring us one step closer to that reality, hopefully as soon as summer and fall. To plan for a return to normal operations the Return to Campus Taskforce will again be reactivated. Their work will be presented to Cabinet in the coming weeks so that we are prepared for an orderly and systematic change when it is deemed safe to do so.
With Mustangs Pride,
Dr. Suzanne Shipley
MSU Texas President
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.