1 new death, 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 related death and twenty-one new cases on Monday. There were also 24 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,655 cases in Wichita County, with 133 of them still being active.
124 patients are currently recovering at home while nine are in the hospital. There are currently three patients in critical condition.
There have been 323 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,199 recoveries and 75,617 negative tests in Wichita County.
24 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 20,176
- Second dose - 13,824
The Health District sadly has one death to report today; Case 14,370 (30 - 39).
They received 8 cases Saturday, 5 cases Sunday, and 8 cases today for a total of 21 new cases to report. There are 9 hospitalizations and 24 recoveries to also report today.
Total Hospitalizations = 9
Stable = 6
Critical = 3
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
Critical - 1
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
50 - 59
Stable - 1
60 - 69
Stable - 2
Critical - 1
70 - 79
Stable - 2
80+
No hospitalizations
