Shower and storm chances return by Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Monday, we are going to have nice warm conditions. We will have a high of about 72 with partly cloudy skies. Monday, strong winds will return to the forecast and continue for several days. The wind will be strong out of the south at 15 to 25 mph today. Going into tomorrow, we will see the winds pick up out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts close to 40 mph. Tuesday, temps will feel very nice. We will have a high of about 75, with mostly cloudy skies. Wednesday temps will rise into the low 80s. However, on Wednesday, it will be windy once again. We will see the winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph once again. Rain chances do look to return to the forecast by Wednesday night.