Tuesday Johnny Carrino’s meal to support Meals on Wheels

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Tuesday night meal at Johnny Carino’s just got a little more filling.
The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program announced 10% of the profits made on Tuesday’s dinner will help feed seniors, disabled and the home bound in the Wichita Falls community. Supporters should visit Johnny Carino’s located at 4330 Kell West Boulevard from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 9.
Organizers said if you aren’t able to attend, donations are accepted by clicking here or by mailing THE Kitchen, 1000 Burnett, Wichita Falls, TX 76301.
