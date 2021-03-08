Suspect in Saturday’s fatal shooting arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - UPDATE (03/08/21): Wichita Falls police have arrested Christopher Franklin Payne, the suspect in the shooting death of Bobby Fernandez.
Officers said Payne is the only suspect in this case. He was arrested without incident Monday around 3:10 p.m. after the WFPD Special Operations Team saw him exit a house in the 1600 block of Wilson Avenue.
After receiving the homeowner’s permission, a SWAT team was used to clear the house before investigators entered.
Along with his murder charge, Payne is also facing charges for possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams and parole violation. His bond is recommended to be $1 million.
SUSPECT IDENTIFIED (03/08/21)
Wichita Falls police have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting of Bobby Fernandez that happened on Saturday.
WFPD said an arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Franklin Payne in the shooting death of Fernandez. Payne should be considered armed and dangerous.
Fernandez was reportedly found shot in the neck on Saturday around 6:40 p.m. outside of the Shop & Go located at 32nd Street, according to authorities.
VICTIM IDENTIFIED (03/06/21)
The victim in a possible Saturday shooting outside an Old Jacksboro Hwy. convenience store has been identified.
Wichita Falls police identified the victim as Bobby Joe Fernandez.
Officers were called to the convenience store on Old Jacksboro Highway and 32nd Street around 6:40 p.m. in reference to a shots fired call.
Fernandez was reportedly found on scene with a neck injury. Police say he died on scene and described him as having an apparent gunshot wound.
Wichita Falls police are treating this crime as a homicide case and Crime Stoppers have issued a Fresh 48.
ORIGINAL STORY (03/06/21)
One person is dead in a possible shooting that happened near Old Jacksboro Highway and 32nd Street. A heavy police presence is on scene at this time.
Wichita Falls police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon high priority call around 6:30 p.m. Saturday night.
