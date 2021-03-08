Vaccinated visitors to CCMH now allowed for non-COVID patients

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Comanche County Memorial Hospital says they are adjusting their visitation policy for those who have received their COVID vaccinations.
Before today, one patient advocate is all that could be with a non-COVID patient in the hospital. But, starting today, two additional visitors will be allowed in the hospital if they can show proof of being fully vaccinated against the virus.
If you are not the patient advocate, you will need to have your COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to enter the hospital. You will continue to enter through the front lobby and be checked-in and screened.
Visitors must also wear a mask in the hospital and in patient’s rooms. Failure to do so will result in being asked to leave the building.
The new policy went into effect on Monday morning. Visitation hours are from 8am to 6pm.
The visitation policy for COVID positive patients is still the same - no visitors unless end of life situation and family signs consent.
