Vernon College to continue requiring masks on campus

TEXOMA, Texas (TNN) - *From Vernon College President Dusty R. Johnston, Ed. D.*
Vernon College will continue current campus COVID-19 health and safety protocols for the rest of the semester (including the requirement to wear face coverings in facilities and classrooms) until May 28 and then reevaluate prior to summer school. Below is guidance from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) regarding the Governor’s recent executive order.
THECB recommends that institutions of higher education take the following action:
1. Institutions of higher education may continue to require current health and safety protocols on campus, including relating to the wearing of a face covering for all students, faculty, staff, and campus visitors. However, the governing board of the institution or system may modify or eliminate by formal action the mask-wearing requirement.
2. Given the constant changes to the COVID-19 public health situation, institutions of higher education should continue to consult closely and regularly with your local public health authority in making decisions regarding appropriate COVID-19 health and safety measures for each respective campus.
I appreciate the support of students, employees, and community members for such protocols over the past many months. I appreciate your understanding and support as we complete this semester and reevaluate prior to summer school.
Dusty R. Johnston, Ed. D.
