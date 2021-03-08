WFISD mourning death of SPED teacher

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District is grieving the loss of a teacher.
The school district announced the passing of Jordon Darnell, 23, on Monday. Darnell was a special education teacher at Hirschi High School.
“In addition to teaching special education students, Ms. Darnell was the sponsor for the Hirschi HiLites dance team and a volunteer for the ARC of Wichita County. Ms. Darnell, undoubtedly, impacted the lives of many students in our community,” said the school district.
Visitation services for Darnell will be held at Lunn’s Funeral Home on Friday, March 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and funeral services have been set for Saturday at 3 p.m.
