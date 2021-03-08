YOC starts up a sports department

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Football, basketball, and more sports are underway at the Youth Opportunities Center in Wichita Falls.
“I just like football. That’s why I signed up because I like playing. Me and my brother play football a lot,” said Elijah Ayala, who is playing football with the YOC.
“If you are trying to get them even active and staying out the house or getting out of the house playing Fortnite all day long bring them to the YOC,” said Malcom Manning, athletic director at YOC.
The non-profit is building on their after school programs for kids who need a place to go with a limited number of options during the pandemic.
“With what we’re doing, it can bring kids from all over. Not just Wichita Falls. Not just the east side,” said Manning.
Young athletes like Junior Essary love the game of football and look forward to being on this new team.
“My dad got me into playing it. He used to practice with me whenever I was four,” said Junior Essary, who is playing football with the YOC.
The first sports started up with the YOC are basketball and football with football just wrapping on tryouts.
“A running back. And on 7-on-7 I’m a wide receiver sometimes. Sometimes I run the ball and I can run it back,” said Mel’kendric Walker, who is playing football with the YOC.
In addition to playing, kids will also have the opportunity to travel to other cities through the club sports.
“We want to travel because it’s time to get our kids recognized,” said Manning.
Families who sign up for a YOC membership can participate in as many sports as they wish.
The YOC is looking for sponsors who can cover the cost of memberships for kids who can’t afford it.
For more information about the YOC, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.