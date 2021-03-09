Boys & Girls Club of Vernon offer Spring Break Camp

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Boys and Girls Club of Vernon offer a Spring Break Camp for kids.
Club officials are rallying parents to register children for the Spring Break Camp next week.
“We know that a lot of parents were stuck at home a couple weeks ago whenever everything shut down because of “SNOVID” and so we wanted to provide an opportunity because we know a lot of you as parents are not going to be able to take off work and so we wanted to give you an opportunity of a place where your kids can go so you could work during spring break,” said Boys and Girls Club staff.
School sites will be closed so members should attend the main club during these days and hours:
Monday March 15 through Friday March 19 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Free snacks will be provided as well as entertainment and regular club activities.
The cost for the Spring Break Camp is $5 a day or $25 for the week.
To offer the camp, a minimum number of registrants is required. As of Tuesday March 9, the club said they’ve not received any registrants. Staff with the Boys & Girls Club in Vernon said if they don’t have enough applicants by the end of Wednesday, this camp won’t be possible.
If you are interested in registering click here and complete the form below and choose your payment option.
