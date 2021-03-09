CDC changes masks mandate for those vaccinated

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - New guidelines from The Center for Disease Control state that individuals that have received all doses of the three COVID-19 vaccines are able to gather around friends and family without masks.
“Any step that we can take to get things back to pre-COVID normal would be awesome,” said Austin Cooper Administrator of Texoma Christian Care Center.
The guidelines also state that individuals living in their own homes can be around others who have gotten their vaccinations ,and even those who have not.
“It does say that you can meet with individuals with one other households of individuals, who are not vaccinated as long as you are vaccinated,” Lou Kreidler, Director Wichita County Public Health District.
However that’s not the only change the CDC is making.
“If they’re a contact to a case they’re not required to quarantine and so that in itself is really an incentive to individuals to go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Kreidler.
Even though the department says it’s safe to not wear a masks, some aren’t quite ready to take them off just yet.
“I know one of these days we’ll all be free to be mask less. My wife and we’re older in age so we’re going to continue to wear our masks and reinforcing to those who haven’t gotten the shot,” said Edward Downing, Wichita Falls residents.
According to Cooper if The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says nursing homes may remove masks for residents. The staff at the Texoma Christian Care Center will continue to wear theirs.. to continue to keep those that call the facility home.
