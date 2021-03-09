City of WF facilities to continue requiring masks

Wichita Falls, Texas – Governor Abbott recently announced a new Executive Order (GA-34) which states that there will be no capacity limits for any business or other establishment, as well as, individuals will no longer be required to wear masks. Executive Order GA-34 also states that nothing in the order precludes businesses or other establishments from requiring employees or customers to follow additional hygiene measures, including the wearing of a face covering. At this time, the City of Wichita Falls will continue to follow our current COVID guidelines and require employees to wear masks. The public will also be required to wear masks while inside all City facilities. The City will continue to monitor and evaluate the current COVID situation as vaccines become more readily available. Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health Director Lou Kreidler said, “While it is encouraging to see a decline in new cases and hospitalizations, I ask our residents to continue following CDC recommended guidelines.”