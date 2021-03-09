Victim identified from Jolly Travel Center

JOLLY, Texas (TNN) - Authorities with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the victim found at the Jolly Travel Center on Tuesday.
Andrew Sanchez, 57, was discovered dead in the sleeper of his 18 wheeler on Tuesday. GPS reportedly showed Sanchez entering the truck stop in Jolly around 12:19 p.m. on Friday March 5.
Sheriff Lyde said it’s believed the cause of death is a result of health issues and foul play is not suspected.
Sanchez’s next of kin have been notified.
