2,600 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Wichita County this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A third COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Texoma this week, it’s the Johnson & Johnson, which has just been recently approved for emergency use.
“I’m excited for us to be able to have that in our community and have it as an option for those individuals who want a single dose vaccine,” Lou Kreidler, health director of the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District, said.
2,600 doses of the new one-dose vaccine have been allocated for Wichita County this week.
“Things about the Johnson and Johnson is that it’s show to be 100% effective in preventing severe disease and hospitalizations,” Kreidler said.
The shot has other benefits too.
“It will allow us to serve some of those hard to reach populations so some of those who would be very difficult to get them in twice,” Kreidler said.
But as safety restrictions loosen in the state of Texas, health leaders urge everyone to not let their guard down when it comes to safety. COVID-19 hospitalizations in the county are down to the single digits and active cases haven’t been this low since last June.
“We are seeing a downtrend and hopefully we are at the end of this but if we are not careful we will be right back where we were,” Kreidler said.
