Local organizations on celebrating international women’s day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On international women’s day where people celebrate women and all of their achievements, organizations like the Junior League of Wichita Falls and Impact 100 are always focused on women.
“We’re just thrilled to have the opportunity not only to celebrate each other but celebrate the women who have helped us develop our leadership skills,” said Madeline Eubanks, president of Junior League of Wichita Falls.
As a female executive and member of multiple women focused organizations, Jessica Traw says today is a recognition for every day.
“We focus on our members and on our potential members and on our community in different ways we can empower people and women through our group all year long,” said Jessica Traw.
In serving the community, the Junior League has multiple projects benefiting women.
“So most recently we launched the pink pantry which is a program that provides much needed feminine hygiene products to women in Wichita Falls through our local schools,” said Eubanks.
Traw says there are so many great women in Wichita Falls that she gets to interact with through organizations she’s a part of.
“They’re dedicated to their community. They’re dedicated to one another. They’re excited to contribute to different non-profits and to make Wichita Falls a better place tomorrow than it was yesterday,” said Eubanks.
For more information about the Junior League of Wichita Falls, visit their Facebook page.
For more information about Impact 100, visit their Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.