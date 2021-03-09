2 new deaths, 18 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported two new COVID-19 related deaths and 18 new cases on Tuesday. There were also 21 new recoveries.
There are now a total of 14,673 cases in Wichita County, with 128 of them still being active.
120 patients are currently recovering at home while eight are in the hospital. At last check, there was one patient in critical condition.
There have been 325 total COVID-19 related deaths, 14,220 recoveries and 75,711 negative tests in Wichita County.
12 tests are still pending at this time.
The health district is also reporting the number of people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County:
- First dose - 20,314
- Second dose - 13,886
Total Hospitalizations = 8
Stable = 7
Critical = 1
0-5
No hospitalizations
6-10
No hospitalizations
11-19
No hospitalizations
20 - 29
No hospitalizations
30 - 39
No hospitalizations
40 - 49
Stable - 1
Critical - 1
50 - 59
No hospitalizations
60 - 69
Stable - 4
70 - 79
Stable - 2
80+
No hospitalizations
