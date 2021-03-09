Severe to severe storms are possible Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Tuesday, we are going to have nice warm conditions. Today, we will have a high of about 75 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, strong winds will stay in the forecast and continue for several days. The wind will be strong out of the south at 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts could try and gust close to 40 mph. Wednesday temps will rise into the low 80s. However, on Wednesday, it will be windy once again. We will see the winds out of the south at 20 to 30 mph once again. Rain chances do look to return to the forecast by Wednesday night.