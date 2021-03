WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - South winds and temperatures in the 70s and lower 80s will make it feel like spring this week. Overnight lows will also be on the mild side as well. A slow-moving storm system brings rain and thunderstorm chances to the area starting Thursday and lasting into the weekend. We may see some heavy rain and some strong storms at times. There are some indications that colder weather will return for spring break week.