Surveillance video, eye witnesses reveal possible motive behind Saturday shooting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Surveillance video and eye witness statements are shedding light on what led up to the Saturday evening shooting that resulted in the death of Bobby Joe Fernandez.
According to an arrest warrant by the Wichita Falls Police Department, Fernandez was sitting at a gaming machine at the Shop & Go at 1431 32nd St, Wichita Falls, when a white male approached him. The person was wearing a grey hoodie and a red bandana over his nose and mouth.
The male, now identified as Christopher Franklin Payne, is heard over surveillance video telling Fernandez “you got my money,” before telling him “I’ll wait for you outside.”
The report states Fernandez was shot as soon as he walked outside. Eye witnesses said they watched Payne walk up to Fernandez and shoot him point blank.
Payne then fled in a silver pickup truck, which was found on the 2400 bock of Avenue L.
Payne has been charged with murder, and is currently sitting in Wichita County jail on a $1 million bond.
