UPDATE: WFPD identify police chase suspect

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Updated March 9 at 9;19 a.m.
The Wichita Fall Police Department identified the suspect who led them on a short police chase Monday night.
Blake Cook was arrested after police tried to stop him around 11 p.m. Wichita Falls Police said Cook fled for more than two miles before being stopped. Once WFPD apprehended Cook, it’s reported a stolen gun and marijuana were found in the car he fled in.
Cook is in the Wichita County Jail and charged with evading arrest, possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm. His bonds for these charges total $8,000.
