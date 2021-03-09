WF Chamber hosting blood drive on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Thursday is your chance to get out and give blood.
The Wichita Falls Chamber will be holding a blood drive with the Texas Blood Institute that day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The drive will take place at 900 8th Street in downtown Wichita Falls and appointments are required.
Each donor will get a free “Rise Up & Give” T-shirt and COVID antibody test with their donation.
To make an appointment, call Sarah Walton at the Chamber at (940) 723-2741.
