WFISD continues face masking guidelines

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -The Wichita Falls Independent School District said they intend to follow TEA and Wichita County mask-wearing guidelines.
The school district said in efforts to avoid more risks of students missing needed classroom time, they’ve decided to continue requiring face masks.
“Due to COVID-19, our students missed out on the majority of the 2020 spring semester. This year, campuses are planning end-of-year activities with health and safety protocols in mind. The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority. It is our belief that the best way to ensure our students and staff remain healthy and on campus is to continue with our existing face covering protocols.”
The decision is announced just before the date Gov. Abbott opens the state of Texas 100%, fully lifting the mask mandate.
WFISD said for the safety of their students, they’ll continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance but will update their requirements monitoring health officials.
“WFISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding,” said school officials.
