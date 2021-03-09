WFISD Counseling & Mental Health Survey through March 25

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Independent School District asks parents to complete an anonymous survey.
The WFISD Counseling and Mental Health Needs Assessment is intended to better support families and campuses, according to school officials.
The survey is comprised of questions for WFISD parents and guardians with children in primary and secondary schools.
Survey responses will be accepted until Thursday March 25.
To take the short survey, click here.
