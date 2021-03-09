Wichita County facilities to continue requiring masks

Wichita County facilities to continue requiring masks
. (Source: City of Wichita Falls)
By KAUZ Team | March 8, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 9:11 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Commissioners Court passed a court order Monday stating anyone entering a county building must wear masks and observe COVID social distancing and sanitation recommendations.

County officials said not following this order is not a jailable offense, but you will not be allowed to enter Wichita County facilities. Anyone with a court appearance will need to follow this policy.

The policy is expected to remain in place unless removed by a different court order. This policy has been adopted by both the Wichita County Commissioners Court and Wichita County Board of Administrative Judges.

Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.