An isolated storm or two could develop tonight

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - For your Wednesday, we are going to have warm conditions. Today we will have a high of about 84, with partly cloudy skies. We will still have very windy conditions today. The wind will be out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts near 40 being possible. Overnight tonight, I cannot rule out an isolated thunderstorm or two. However, rain chances officially return Thursday. Thursday, we have a 20% chance for rain. I cannot completely rule out a few storms on Thursday. We will continue to see warm conditions on Thursday. We will have a high of about 84 with mostly cloudy skies. Friday storm chances increase. We have a 30% chance for storms on Friday. Friday won’t be as warm. We will have a high of about 78 with cloudy skies.