Bowie rebuilds after last year’s tornado

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - In the late afternoon of May 22, 2020, an EF-1 a tornado ravaged Bowie, severely damaging homes and businesses and causing millions of dollars of damage.
“This was the scariest part of my life, I guarantee you I didn’t know whether or not the tornado was gonna blow the whole thing away or blow the windows out or take me to wherever he wants me to go,” said Gary Cornelison, a Bowie resident whose home was damaged by the tornado.
The city’s downtown was hit hard. LaBelle Vintage Mall no longer had a roof. The front of the store looked like a bomb went off and the force of the storm ripped away an outer wall.
Storefronts were shattered. So were homes, even the high school all took damage. Luckily, no one was killed in the storm.
Over the last 10 months, much has been rebuilt. LaBelle reopened their doors in in February; walls blown apart have now been secured back together.
“It’s a constant reminder of how far we’ve come from the day of the storm to now being open and so it reminds us of how blessed we are,” said Sandy Bailey, owner of LaBelle Vintage Mall.
The front of the store looks brand new.
“We would not be open today,” said Bailey. “We would still be working on this if it would of not been for the vendors that we had that took the time out of their day and they come in and picked up a mop, they picked up a broom, they picked up a paint brush, they helped us.”
The building that’s been home to many businesses throughout the year isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“We’ve come back bigger, better and stronger than what we were when the storm happened,” said Bailey.
The hope is to see every place damaged reopen, just like LaBelle did.
“We are not just going to let Mother Nature win this one,” said Bailey. “We are going to fight back with everything we have.
“I’m very proud of this community for what they’ve done to rebuild Bowie and how they continue to rebuild Bowie,” said Bailey. “I’m just glad we could be a part of it.”
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.