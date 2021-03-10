Community remembers WFISD teacher who lost her battle to COVID-19 and pneumonia

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jordan Darnell fought pneumonia and COVID-19 for weeks.
Her mother, Lori Darnell, made updates on a GoFundMe page.
As people heard of her passing, they have sent messages to the Darnell family even if they only knew Jordan for a short time.
“I sent her a private message sending the condolences from everybody here at Chesterfield that knew Jordan and wanted them to know how bad we felt for the family and all of her friends. And what a sweet and bubbly person Jordan was and how much we loved having her here when she was here,” said Brenda Byers, office manger at Chesterfield House Apartments and friend.
Neighbors remember Jordan as a kind person with a big heart for people with special needs.
“So we were neighbors and became friends,” said Sharon Thomas, neighbor and friend.
“No matter what was going on in life Jordan had it handled. She could put a smile on anybody’s face for anything. And that’s what I really remember a lot about Jordan and that’s the way I’m going to remember Jordan,” said Byers.
When her lease was up, Jordan left behind a piece of her time there.
“The furniture here, the wicker furniture, was her grandmother’s. She could have taken it with her but instead she wanted to leave it here for us as part of her. So we have this to remember Jordan by,” said Byers.
The funeral services are March 19 and 20. You can send your thoughts and flowers to the family here.
