Graham High School hosting vaccine clinic for anyone over 18

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Graham High School is hosting a vaccine hub for anyone over the age of 18.
The clinic opens on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Graham High School auditorium.
No appointments are necessary. Anyone wanting to get a vaccine will have to meet the following requirements:
- Must be 14 days past COVID infection
- Must be fever free and symptom free of COVID
- Must be 90 days past receiving monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID
- Must be 18 years or older
- Must have physician approval for expectant mothers and nursing mothers
Medical officials will be administering the Moderna vaccine and a second shot will be required the week of April 5.
