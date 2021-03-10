Graham High School hosting vaccine clinic for anyone over 18

. (Source: Graham Regional Medical Center Facebook page)
By KAUZ Team | March 10, 2021 at 3:07 PM CST - Updated March 10 at 3:18 PM

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - Graham High School is hosting a vaccine hub for anyone over the age of 18.

The clinic opens on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and then again on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Graham High School auditorium.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone wanting to get a vaccine will have to meet the following requirements:

  • Must be 14 days past COVID infection
  • Must be fever free and symptom free of COVID
  • Must be 90 days past receiving monoclonal antibodies for treatment of COVID
  • Must be 18 years or older
  • Must have physician approval for expectant mothers and nursing mothers

Medical officials will be administering the Moderna vaccine and a second shot will be required the week of April 5.

