Hughes bill limiting sex offenders access to schools, playgrounds, advances in Senate

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - State Bill 441, limiting where sex offenders can live, advanced to the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice on Tuesday.
Texas Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, authored SB 441, realizing there was no requirement for sex offenders to keep their distance from schools, daycares, and playgrounds if it was not inside a city jurisdiction.
Wood County DA Angela Albers pointed out the lack of protection to Senator Hughes. Albers’ children attend school outside of city limits and like many other children in Texas, her children are not safeguarded from predators the same as children within a city.
State Bill 441 deals with the authority of a county to restrict sex offenders from child safety zones in the unincorporated area of any Texas county.
County commissioners do not have the same authority as cities and the city jurisdiction reaches out no more than a mile, according to Albers.
